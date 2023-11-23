Hairstyle | The Talent Show su Real Time | orari | puntate | streaming e casting

Hairstyle: The Talent Show su Real Time: orari, puntate, streaming e casting (Di giovedì 23 novembre 2023) Andrà in onda a partire da questa sera, giovedì 16 novembre 2023, il Talent Show Hairstyle: The Talent Show. Il programma condotto da Rossano Ferretti, noto hairstylist, e Rudy Mostarda, hairstylist globale, cerca i migliori parrucchieri del mondo e i concorrenti si sfideranno in una serie di sfide per dimostrare le loro abilità. Hairstyle: The Talent Show: date e orari Lo Show va in onda in anteprima il 16 novembre 2023 e ogni giovedì sera alle 21:30 su Real Time, ed è disponibile su Rakuten TV e su Discovery+. Hairstyle: The Talent Show: giudici I concorrenti sono giudicati da una giuria di esperti, tra cui: Rossano Ferretti Rudy ...
