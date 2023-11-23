EirGenix' s Breast Cancer Biosimilar Receives Marketing Authorization by EC

TAIPEI, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

EirGenix Inc. (6589. TT) announced today that its trastuzumab Biosimilar medicine (EG12014) which their commercial partner Sandoz plans to commercialise (150 mg, for intravenous use) had received a Marketing Authorization from the European Commission (EC). The Marketing Authorization in the EU will cover the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive (HER2-positive) Breast Cancer and metastatic gastric Cancers, which are the same indications approved by the EC for the reference biologic, Herceptin®. Sandoz AG and EirGenix signed a license agreement in April 2019. Under this agreement, EirGenix Inc. will remain responsible for the development and ...
EirGenix develops a series of HER2 - positive breast cancer product combinations, including the second - generation HER2 - positive targeted antibody drug Perjeta® (Pertuzumab), which are ...

EirGenix develops a series of HER2-positive breast cancer product combinations, including the second-generation HER2-positive targeted antibody drug Perjeta® (Pertuzumab), which are continuously ...
