EirGenix' s Breast Cancer Biosimilar Receives Marketing Authorization by EC

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 23 novembre 2023) TAIPEI, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/Inc. (6589. TT) announced today that its trastuzumabmedicine (EG12014) which their commercial partner Sandoz plans to commercialise (150 mg, for intravenous use) had received afrom the European Commission (EC). Thein the EU will cover the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive (HER2-positive)and metastatic gastrics, which are the same indications approved by the EC for the reference biologic, Herceptin®. Sandoz AG andsigned a license agreement in April 2019. Under this agreement,Inc. will remain responsible for the development and ...