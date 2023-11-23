EirGenix's Breast Cancer Biosimilar Receives Marketing Authorization by EC (Di giovedì 23 novembre 2023) TAIPEI, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
EirGenix Inc. (6589. TT) announced today that its trastuzumab Biosimilar medicine (EG12014) which their commercial partner Sandoz plans to commercialise (150 mg, for intravenous use) had received a Marketing Authorization from the European Commission (EC). The Marketing Authorization in the EU will cover the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive (HER2-positive) Breast Cancer and metastatic gastric Cancers, which are the same indications approved by the EC for the reference biologic, Herceptin®. Sandoz AG and EirGenix signed a license agreement in April 2019. Under this agreement, EirGenix Inc. will remain responsible for the development and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
EirGenix Inc. (6589. TT) announced today that its trastuzumab Biosimilar medicine (EG12014) which their commercial partner Sandoz plans to commercialise (150 mg, for intravenous use) had received a Marketing Authorization from the European Commission (EC). The Marketing Authorization in the EU will cover the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive (HER2-positive) Breast Cancer and metastatic gastric Cancers, which are the same indications approved by the EC for the reference biologic, Herceptin®. Sandoz AG and EirGenix signed a license agreement in April 2019. Under this agreement, EirGenix Inc. will remain responsible for the development and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
EirGenix's Breast Cancer Biosimilar Receives Marketing Authorization by ECEirGenix develops a series of HER2 - positive breast cancer product combinations, including the second - generation HER2 - positive targeted antibody drug Perjeta® (Pertuzumab), which are ...
EirGenix's Breast Cancer Biosimilar Receives Marketing ... BioSpace
EMA Committee Issues Positive Opinion on Sandoz' Biosimilar ... pharmtech.com
EirGenix's Breast Cancer Biosimilar Receives Marketing Authorization by ECEirGenix develops a series of HER2-positive breast cancer product combinations, including the second-generation HER2-positive targeted antibody drug Perjeta® (Pertuzumab), which are continuously ...
EirGenix BreastVideo su : EirGenix Breast