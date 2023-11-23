Bully Ray | “Jade Cargill dovrebbe vincere la Royal Rumble 2024”

Bully Ray

Bully Ray: “Jade Cargill dovrebbe vincere la Royal Rumble 2024” (Di giovedì 23 novembre 2023) Jade Cargill ha debuttato in pompa magna a Fastlane, accolta da Triple H e dalle speranze dei fan di vederla in azione contro le grandi della federazione. La wrestler, molto probabilmente, salterà la fase di transizione in quel di NXT e passerà direttamente al main roster, ma non è stata ancora annunciata la data del suo debutto effettivo sul ring. Parlando a Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray si è espresso in merito a Jade Cargill e al suo approdo in WWE e ha dichiarato che, a detta sua, l’ex AEW dovrebbe vincere la Royal Rumble 2024:“In questo periodo non si è fatta molto vedere in TV perché non puoi continuare a mettere in mostra qualcuno…senza farle fare niente perché ti stancheresti di non vederle far nulla. ...
