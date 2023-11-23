Brentford vs Arsenal – probabili formazioni

Brentford vs Arsenal – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 23 novembre 2023) A seconda dell’esito dell’incontro tra Manchester City e Liverpool all’ora di pranzo, l’Arsenal potrebbe chiudere il weekend in testa alla classifica di Premier League con una vittoria sui rivali londinesi del Brentford sabato 25 novembre sera. La squadra di Mikel Arteta ha sconfitto il Burnley per 3-1 prima che il calcio internazionale avesse la precedenza, mentre i Bees sono stati comodamente spazzati via per 3-0 dal Liverpool due fine settimana fa. Il calcio di inizio di BrentfordArsenal è previsto alle 18:30 Anteprima delle partite a che punto sono le due squadre Brentford Burnley, Chelsea e West Ham United hanno tutti ceduto alla superiorità offensiva del Brentford nelle tre partite che hanno preceduto la trasferta delle Api nella fortezza di Anfield del Liverpool, ...
Nel frattempo, in queste settimane il suo nome è stato accostato a diversi club, soprattutto Chelsea e Arsenal. Questo anche per il fatto che il contratto dell'attaccante con il Brentford scade nel ...

Arsenal told which striker to start vs Brentford amid Gabriel Jesus injury boost

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged Mikel Arteta to start Gabriel Jesus over Leandro Trossard when the Gunners take on Brentford this weekend ...

Brentford (11th in the Premier League) take on Arsenal (3rd in the Premier League) on Saturday 25th of November, at the Gtech Community Stadium, at 17:30 PM (GMT).The last time these two sides faced, ...
