Bake Off Italia, anticipazioni 12^ puntata: eliminato e giudice speciale (Di giovedì 23 novembre 2023) Venerdì 24 novembre 2023 è attesa la dodicesima puntata di Bake Off Italia 11. Alla luce dell'eliminazione di Giovina, il tema di questo appuntamento sarà a dir poco particolare: il relax. Prima dello sprint finale, i sei concorrenti dovranno mettersi alla prova, sotto la pioggia battente di Villa Borromeo d'Adda. Ci sarà anche un giudice speciale, Fulvio Marino. Prima prova creativa: il Calzone Ripieno Nella prima prova creativa tornerà ad essere presente anche Fulvio Marino, il re dei lievitati, il quale illustrerà come realizzare un calzone ripieno. I sei aspiranti pasticceri dovranno ricreare un'atmosfera di relax tipicamente Italiana, scegliendo a loro discrezione il ripieno del calzone che prepareranno e facendolo provare a Ernst Knam, Damiano Carrara, Tommaso Foglia e Fulvio ...
