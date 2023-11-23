AEW: Epic Moment a Dynamite, Cage cambia il ring name di Luchasaurus e Nick Wayne (Di giovedì 23 novembre 2023) Questa notte a Dynamite Christian Cage abbiamo assistito ad un Momento storico della All Elite Wrestling. Dopo la sconfitta di The patriarch A Full Gear ai danni di Sting, Adam Copeland e Darby Allin, il campione TNT è apparso sul ring con l’intenzione di battezzare i suoi due “compagni di “discepoli”, Luchasaurus e Nick Wayne. “Il tuo nome è associato alla sconfitta. Ho riflettuto molto finché non ho trovato un nome di forza, di potenza, che sarà per sempre legato alla vittoria. Tu sei la mia arma vincente. Questo sabato a Collision avrai l’opportunità di dimostrarlo, perché da ora in poi sarai conosciuto come Killswitch“, ha dichiarato Cage riferendosi a Luchasaurus. In merito a Nick Wayne, ...Leggi su aewuniverse
