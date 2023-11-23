AEW | Christian Cage battezza Luchasaurus come “Killswitch” e Nick Wayne come “The Prodigy”

AEW Christian

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
AEW: Christian Cage battezza Luchasaurus come “Killswitch” e Nick Wayne come “The Prodigy”. (Di giovedì 23 novembre 2023) Questa notte a AEW Dynamite Christian Cage è salito sul ring per battezzare Luchasaurus e Nick Wayne. Il trio è stato sconfitto da Adam Copeland, Darby Allin e Sting sabato scorso a Full Gear. Cage ha incolpato Luchasaurus per la sconfitta e lo ha ribattezzato “Killswitch“, poiché il suo nome precedente sarebbe stato per sempre associato al fallimento. “Il tuo nome è associato alla sconfitta. Ho riflettuto molto finché non ho trovato un nome di forza, di potenza, uno che sarà sempre legato alla vittoria. Tu sei la mia mossa vincente. Questo sabato a Collision avrai l’opportunità di dimostrarlo, perché da ora in poi sarai conosciuto come Killswitch”, ha ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

  • AEW Full Gear : Adam Copeland e Christian Cage si affrontano (o quasi) nel primo match!

  • AEW : Christian Cage - Nick Wayne e Luchasaurus da oggi saranno i “The Patriarchy”

  • AEW : Caos nell’opener di Collision - le rivalità si intrecciano tra Copeland - Christian - FTR e via dicendo

  • AEW : Christian Cage non le manda a dire a The Judment Day!

  • AEW : Bryan Danielson piega Strickland - a Collision sarà TNT Title Match contro Christian Cage! Ufficiale anche la card di Rampage

  • AEW : Settimana prossima sarà TNT Title Match - Christian attende il suo avversario dal prossimo Dynamite

AEW: Christian Cage battezza Luchasaurus come “Killswitch” e Nick Wayne come “The Prodigy...  Zona Wrestling

Full Gear 2023 - Report del PPV della AEW  The Shield Of Wrestling

Christian Cage Renames Luchasaurus Killswitch On 11/22 AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage has renamed his “children.” On the November 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, TNT Champion Christian Cage came to the ring to rechristen Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. The trio lost to Adam ...

Christian Cage changes two AEW wrestlers' names; humiliates star's real-life mother

Christian Cage did the unthinkable on AEW Dynamite, renaming his two proteges, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. After losing out to Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear, Cage said that he ...
Video su : AEW Christian
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW Christian Christian Cage battezza Luchasaurus come