“Adr e-move”: inaugurato a Fiumicino il maxi-parcheggio per le auto elettriche (Di giovedì 23 novembre 2023) Fiumicino, 23 novembre 2023 – Grande festa ed entusiasmo al primo piano del Multipiano B dell’aeroporto di Fiumicino: è stato infatti inaugurato il nuovo parcheggio “ADR e-move”, il primo e più grande parcheggio in Italia riservato esclusivamente ai veicoli elettrici ed ibridi plug-in. Si tratta del primo e più grande parcheggio in Italia riservato esclusivamente ai veicoli elettrici ed ibridi plug-in, dispone di 74 stalli totali che raddoppieranno nel 2024. Le 37 colonnine da 22Kw sono in grado di ricaricare un’auto elettrica in 4-5 ore e una ibrida in 2 ore, tempistiche allineate alle abitudini di sosta dei clienti dei parcheggi multipiano. Il parcheggio è dotato di ingressi e uscite dedicati e permette al cliente di poter ...
