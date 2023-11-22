WWE | Triple H parla del coinvolgimento della federazione in “The Iron Claw”

(Di mercoledì 22 novembre 2023) Il prossimo 22 dicembre, “The” uscirà finalmente nei cinema. Il film, tanto atteso, racconterà la storialeggendaria famiglia Von Erich e, in particolar modo, su quella che divenne tristemente nota come la “Von Erich curse”. Durante la trasmissione “Greg & The Morning Buzz”, è stato chiesto aH se e quanto la WWE fosse stata coinvolta nel film. The Game ha rivelato che, nonostante la compagnia fosse stata contattata per una collaborazione promozionale, altri impegni l’hanno resa impossibile. Una collaborazione impossibile “Non l’abbiamo fatto. Sono venuti da noi di recente, cercando di fare un po’ di pubblicità al film, e stavano cercando di proiettarlo per noi qualche settimana fa ma noi avevamo un tour internazionale in corso e un PLE in Arabia Saudita, non siamo riusciti a ...

