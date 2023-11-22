WWE | Melo rinuncia a Trick a bordo ring e viene beffato | non sarà nell’Iron Survivor Challenge

WWE: Melo rinuncia a Trick a bordo ring e viene beffato, non sarà nell’Iron Survivor Challenge (Di mercoledì 22 novembre 2023) Anche questa settimana ad NXT sono proseguiti i match di qualificazione per l’Iron Survivor Challenge match che si terrà ad NXT Deadline il prossimo mese. Già qualificati al match maschile Dijak e Trick Williams, stanotte si sono affrontati CarMelo Hayes contro Josh Briggs. Nel corso della serata Melo è stato raggiunto dall’amico Trick che si è offerto di aiutarlo come ai vecchi tempi a bordo ring, aiuto però rifiutato dall’ex campione NXT che ha preferito fare tutto da solo, convinto di poter gestire la “minaccia” Briggs. Un nemico chiamato Lexis Melo è partito con i favori del pronostico, ma Briggs si è rivelato da subito un avversario difficile facendo valere la superiorità fisica anche fuori dal ring ...
