Veeva European Commercial Summit Gathers Life Sciences Industry Leading the Next Generation of Commercial Excellence

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 22 novembre 2023) Astellas, Bayer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Kite Pharma, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and other biopharma leaders advance digital innovation for more customer-centric engagement BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that leaders from Astellas, Bayer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Kite Pharma, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and more will be among the speakers at, Europe on November 28–29 in Madrid, Spain.professionals will come together to share how they are advancing digital strategies across sales, medical, and marketing to bring new treatments to patients. One of largest gatherings ofleaders in Europe, ...