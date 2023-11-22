The Dynasty: New England Patriots: il teaser trailer della nuova docuserie di Matthew Hamachek (Di mercoledì 22 novembre 2023) Ecco il teaser trailer di The Dynasty: New England Patriots, la nuova docuserie del regista premio Emmy Matthew Hamachek in arrivo a febbraio su Apple TV+. Apple TV+ ha presentato il teaser trailer ufficiale di The Dynasty: New England Patriots, il documentario in 10 parti della Imagine Documentaries di Brian Grazer e Ron Howard che racconta l'ascesa della dinastia sportiva più dominante del 21° secolo, i New England Patriots. La serie, che farà il suo debutto il 16 febbraio, riunisce l'ex quarterback Tom Brady, l'allenatore Bill Belichick e il proprietario Robert Kraft nel racconto ...Leggi su movieplayer
