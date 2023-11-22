(Di mercoledì 22 novembre 2023) È un racconto difficile da definire quello di The, serie in dieci episodi da circa cinquanta minuti ciascuno disponibile su Paramount+ (che ne rilascia uno a settimana). Difficile perché ci si trova davanti ad una narrazione che tocca corde, generi e stili diversi. Quelli della commedia (decisamente nera), la critica sociale, elementi surreali e dramma. Ha al centro una coppia benestante di house flipper del New Mexico – formata da Asher (Nathan Fielder) e Whitney (Emma Stone) – che sono anche i protagonisti di un reality sulla loro attività immobiliare. La loro società è sulla carta molto attenta allo sviluppo sostenibile, etico e ambientale anche se le modalità per perseguire tali lodevoli scopi appare abbastanza equivoca. I due vogliono un figlio, che tarda ad arrivare, e Asher – a seguito di uno scambio con una ragazzina mendicante a cui finge (a favore di ...

Emma Stone prende in giro Sydney Sweeney nel nuovo video di The Curse

Ed anche convale lo stesso. Ecco che, durante le settimane di promozione di questo nuovo show a cui la star partecipa insieme al collega Nathan Fielder, il trailer di Anyone but You ha ...

The Curse, una maledizione contro l’ipocrisia dello zeitgeist Il Foglio

The Curse è una surreale serie lynchiana sull'ordinaria ignobiltà ... WIRED Italia

NFL legend Barry Sanders backs Detroit Lions to ‘do something special’ and end Super Bowl curse

Barry Sanders believes in the Detroit Lions. That says it all when it comes to the repaired relationship between one of the greatest running backs in NFL history and a franchise that was so inept ...

Saw Director's New Horror Film The Cello Gets Haunting First Trailer

Bousman, known for his work in the Saw franchise, brings his expertise in the genre to 'The Cello,' making it a highly anticipated film for horror fans.