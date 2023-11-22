The Bikeriders uscirà nelle sale nel 2024 grazie a Focus Features

The Bikeriders

The Bikeriders uscirà nelle sale nel 2024 grazie a Focus Features (Di mercoledì 22 novembre 2023) Il film The Bikeriders, scritto e diretto da Jeff Nichols, sarà distribuito nei cinema americani grazie a Focus Features. The Bikeriders è stato acquistato da Focus Features dopo che 20th Century Studios ha deciso di rinunciare alla distribuzione del film diretto da Jeff Nichols. Il progetto, che è stato presentato al Telluride Film Festival, avrebbe dovuto uscire nelle sale americane nei primi giorni di dicembre. I dettagli del film Jeff Nichols è il regista di The Bikeriders e nel cast ci sono Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer e Austin Butler. L'uscita nei cinema è prevista per il 2024. Universal Pictures International si occuperà della distribuzione a livello internazionale. Peter Kujawski, a capo di ...
