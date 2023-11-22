Slenergy's Smart Factory Enhances Product Reliability in the Renewable Energy Landscape (Di mercoledì 22 novembre 2023) FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
SlEnergy, a leading innovator in the Renewable Energy industry, celebrates significant success in Europe with its ground-breaking iShare-Home one-stop residential Energy solution. The iShare-Home solar system debuted in Germany this May, and a tailored version was introduced to Italian households in Milan this October. Designed to tackle current challenges in the residential solar Energy Landscape, SlEnergy's iShare-Home system offers capacities ranging from 4-15 kW. This one-stop solution, distinguished by standardized system design, modular Product design, easy installation and Smart Energy management, incorporates PV modules, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
