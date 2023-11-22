Rotherham-Leeds venerdì 24 novembre 2023 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Le partite di oggi, sabato 11 novembre 2023 - Calciomagazine

...00 Ipswich - Swansea 16:00- Plymouth 16:00 Middlesbrough - Leicester 16:00 QPR - Bristol City 16:00 Sheffield Wed - Millwall 16:00 Southampton - West Brom 16:00 Watford -16:00 ...

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke sends England manager Gareth Southgate 'crucial' Archie Gray message

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke believes Whites teenager Archie Gray will have a 'crucial' role to play in the mid-to-long-term future of the England national team.

Farke on squad fitness, 'tricky' preparation for Rotherham and not expecting Millers to 'play like Man City'

The German said preparation for Rotherham, who are without a manager, "is a bit more complicated and tricky", but added: "On the other hand, it's still the same squad and it's not like they have 20 ...