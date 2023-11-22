Like a Dragon | Infinite Wealth | nuovi screenshot del gioco

Like Dragon

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, nuovi screenshot del gioco (Di mercoledì 22 novembre 2023) SEGA ci offre una nuova occhiata alle (dis)avventure di Ichiban in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, grazie agli ultimi screenshot inediti Una delle categorie più inusuali dei Game Awards, sebbene emblematica della cultura dell’hype dell’industria dell’intrattenimento (videoludica e non), è quella del gioco maggiormente atteso, alla cui corona contende Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth per il quale la salivazione non farà che salire con gli ultimi screenshot pubblicati. Naturalmente abbiamo dovuto effettuare una scrematura, ma per l’ultimo GdR di Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio non è stato affatto semplice. Sia come sia, in queste immagini possiamo scorgere alcuni attimi della disavventura di Ichiban e Kazuma. I ...
