Hivestack Launches Hivestack Curate, a new industry platform for curated deals in DOOH (Di mercoledì 22 novembre 2023) Empowering DOOH buyers to navigate the complexities of the programmatic ecosystem, Hivestack Curate provides an exclusive, centralized and transparent marketplace to transact with multiple supply sources across one deal MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Advertising
