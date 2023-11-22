European Music Contest | dj Ander Black porta la sua musica in finale

European Music Contest, dj Ander Black porta la sua musica in finale (Di mercoledì 22 novembre 2023) European Music Contest, da Palermo a San Marino: il dj producer Ander Black porta la sua Musica in finale Ha 19 anni, palermitano, e ha un sogno: diventare un dj internazionale. Ander Black è un ragazzo talentuoso e determinato che è riuscito a portare la sua Musica sul palco dell’European Music Contest, classificandosi finalista nella categoria dj producer. Adesso, dal 27 novembre al 2 dicembre 2023, l’attende la finalissima. Di sé racconta la sua voglia di emergere e far conoscere la sua arte: “il mio lato cupo è emerso all’età di 14 anni e lo copro attraverso una maschera con la quale suono. Martin Garrix e Illenium  sono i miei ...
