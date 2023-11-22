CGTN | China speaks up for peace | justice at BRICS summit on Palestinian-Israeli issue

CGTN: China speaks up for peace, justice at BRICS summit on Palestinian-Israeli issue

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2023

Leaders of BRICS countries gathered on Tuesday for an extraordinary virtual summit on the Palestinian-Israeli issue. Speaking at the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an immediate ceasefire as the first step to realizing lasting peace and security. Prevent humanitarian disaster The parties to the conflict must end hostilities and achieve a ceasefire immediately, stop all violence and attacks against civilians, as well as release civilians held captive, Xi underscored. Humanitarian corridors must be kept secure and unimpeded, and more humanitarian assistance should be provided to the population in Gaza, Xi said. The collective punishment of people in Gaza in the form of forced transfers or the deprivation of water, ...
China calls for promoting peace through common development

China's ambassador to the UN has called for promoting sustainable peace through common development at an open debate at the UN Security Council on Monday.

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of BRICS countries gathered on Tuesday for an extraordinary virtual summit on the Palestinian-Israeli issue.
