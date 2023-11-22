AEW | Will Ospreay annunciato per Battle in the Valley | sarà una delle sue ultime apparizioni in NJPW

AEW Will

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
AEW: Will Ospreay annunciato per Battle in the Valley, sarà una delle sue ultime apparizioni in NJPW (Di mercoledì 22 novembre 2023) La NJPW ha annunciato che Will Ospreay sarà a Battle in the Valley, show annuale sul suolo americano in programma a San Josè, California, il prossimo 13 gennaio. Il PPV vedrà coinvolti anche Okada, Giulia, Zack Sabre Jr, Eddie Kingston e molti altri. Battle in the Valley is coming January 13!Okada, Ospreay, Giulia, ZSJ, Kingston, Takagi, ELP, Hikuleo are all headed for San Jose!Details: href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NJPW?src=hash&ref src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NJPW #njbitv pic.twitter.com/6KC0WK2oIC— NJPW Global (@NJPWglobal) November 22, 2023 Si tratterà di una delle ultime apparizioni ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

  • AEW : Una trattativa che è partita da lontano - ecco come si è riusciti ad aggiudicarsi Will Ospreay

  • La AEW beffa la WWE : Will Ospreay is All Elite! Ecco la review di Full Gear di All About Elite

  • Will Ospreay : “AEW miglior decisione per me e la mia famiglia - qui sono stato sempre bene”

  • AEW : Will Ospreay non è nel backstage di Collision. La firma potrebbe essere posticipata?

  • AEW : Secondo alcuni il grande nome di domani sarà Will Ospreay! Ma è possibile?

  • AEW : Anche Tony Khan pronto a giocarsi le sue carte pur di avere Will Ospreay

Will Osprey is All Elite: “Ecco perché ho firmato con la AEW”  World Wrestling

Cosa mette sul piatto Tony Khan per convincere Will Ospreay a ...  The Shield Of Wrestling

Does Randy Orton’s Return Squash Our CM Punk Dreams

And yet, ever since he’s been cut loose, fans have been latching on to a plethora of Easter eggs on both RAW and SmackDown, from a variety of talents, that have detective fans believing these are all ...

Christian Cage Set To 'Rechristen' Fellow AEW Stars On Dynamite

Christian Cage will rename Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus the trio lost to Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin at last weekend's Full Gear pay-per-view.
Video su : AEW Will
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW Will Will Ospreay annunciato Battle Valley