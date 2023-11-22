AEW | Will Ospreay annunciato per Battle in the Valley | sarà una delle sue ultime apparizioni in NJPW

(Di mercoledì 22 novembre 2023) Lahachein the, show annuale sul suolo americano in programma a San Josè, California, il prossimo 13 gennaio. Il PPV vedrà coinvolti anche Okada, Giulia, Zack Sabre Jr, Eddie Kingston e molti altri.in theis coming January 13!Okada,, Giulia, ZSJ, Kingston, Takagi, ELP, Hikuleo are all headed for San Jose!Details: href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/?src=hash&ref src=twsrc%5Etfw">##njbitv pic.twitter.com/6KC0WK2oIC—Global (@global) November 22, 2023 Si tratterà di una...

La AEW beffa la WWE : Will Ospreay is All Elite! Ecco la review di Full Gear di All About Elite

Will Osprey is All Elite: “Ecco perché ho firmato con la AEW” World Wrestling

Cosa mette sul piatto Tony Khan per convincere Will Ospreay a ... The Shield Of Wrestling

Does Randy Orton’s Return Squash Our CM Punk Dreams

And yet, ever since he’s been cut loose, fans have been latching on to a plethora of Easter eggs on both RAW and SmackDown, from a variety of talents, that have detective fans believing these are all ...

Christian Cage Set To 'Rechristen' Fellow AEW Stars On Dynamite

Christian Cage will rename Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus the trio lost to Adam Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin at last weekend's Full Gear pay-per-view.