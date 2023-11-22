ACI SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS UNVEILED AT UN CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE (Di mercoledì 22 novembre 2023) - FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The American Concrete Institute (ACI), along with NEU: An ACI Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete (NEU), will make a key SUSTAINABILITY announcement at COP28, November 30 – December 12, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The announcement is part of a joint event with the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) on Wednesday, December 6, from 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM local time at the GCCA pavilion. Tony Nanni, President, American Concrete Institute, and Dean Frank, Executive Director, NEU, will speak on SUSTAINABILITY topics related to the built environment and unveil a new resource that soon will be available to the concrete construction industry. Those attending COP28 are invited to stop by the GCCA pavilion for the presentations. "SUSTAINABILITY is at the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811159/American_Concrete_Institute_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aci-sustainability-efforts-unveiled-at-
