Zespri unveils ZAG | an innovation funding initiative rallying visionaries for a more sustainable future

Zespri, the world's largest kiwifruit marketer with over $US2.5 billion in revenue - managing around one-third of the industry's global volume - is proud to announce the establishment of a new innovation funding initiative, known as ZAG. Powered by its purpose – to help people, communities and the environment around the world thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit - ZAG will play an important role in the company's mission. The US$2 million annual fund will support future innovation initiatives and global strategic partnerships that strengthen Zespri's ability to deliver on ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
