WWE: Tegan Nox e Natalya conquistano un title shot per il Women’s Tag Team Championship (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) Questa notte a Monday Night Raw Tegan Nox e Natalya sono diventate le nuove sfidanti al Titolo Femminile di Coppia WWE. Il duo ha sconfitto Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri, Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell e Katana Chance & Kayden Carter in un Fatal 4-Way match organizzato dal GM Adam Pearce a inizio serata su richiesta esplicita dei 4 tag Team. Chelsea Green e Piper Niven hanno osservato l’accaduto dal ringside. Al momento non si sa quando saranno chiamate a difendere il titolo.
