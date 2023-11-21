WWE | Il team femminile di SmackDown prende di sorpresa le Damage CTRL a Monday Night RAW

WWE: Il team femminile di SmackDown prende di sorpresa le Damage CTRL a Monday Night RAW. (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) Durante la trasmissione di Monday Night RAW, andata in onda questa notte su USA Network, i due team del WarGames femminile di quest’anno hanno anticipato ciò che potremo vedere durante la battaglia delle Survivor Series, l’evento in programma sabato 25 novembre dall’Allstate Arena di Chicago, Illinois. Subito dopo la vittoria di Lynch contro Xia Li, la Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, e Asuka) è apparsa tra il pubblico per tendere un’imboscata, ma è stata colta di sorpresa a sua volta dal team SmackDown! (Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, e Shotzi) che, nascosto tra la folla, è apparso alle loro spalle attaccandole. Questo ha scatenato una lunga rissa tra le otto lottatrici, conclusasi con l’intervento del GM di RAW, ...
