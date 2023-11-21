WWE | Drew McIntyre unisce le forze con il Judgment Day

WWE Drew

WWE: Drew McIntyre unisce le forze con il Judgment Day (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) Dopo essere intervenuto nel tag team match di settimana scorsa valevole per le cinture di coppia, costando al duo Jey/Cody la vittoria, Drew McIntyre è apparso stanotte sul ring di Raw, con l’intento di chiarire il motivo delle sue azioni. Il WWE Universe, avendo assistito al termine dell’attacco di Drew alla infamante stretta di mano tra lo scozzese e Rhea Ripley, membro di spicco del Judgment Day, ha iniziato a chiedersi se quel gesto stesse a dimostrare l’ingresso ufficiale dell’ex campione WWE nella stable. Tuttavia questa settimana, lo stesso Drew, ha tenuto a chiarire che non ha intenzione di unirsi al gruppo, ma di punire Jey all’interno della gabbia il 25 Novembre. 5 vs 5 Le parole di Drew, risultate antipatiche al pubblico presente (soprattutto quando ha ...
