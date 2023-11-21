(Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) MolecuLight Victorious in its Efforts to ProveDid Not Merit aTORONTO and ALEXANDRIA, VA, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/MolecuLight® Inc., the leader in real-time detection of elevated bacterial loads in wounds through point-of-care fluorescence imaging, is pleased to announce theand) awarded a complete victory to MolecuLight in the Petition for Post Grant Review filed by MolecuLight, challenging theability of's U.S.No. 11,266,345 ("the '345"), directed to an ...

65 Equity Partners boosts leadership team in Europe and United States with the appointment of two senior Partners

Lake Michigan Hills Partners With DigiKerma To Become The First Carbon Neutral Golf Club In The United States

CATL and Stellantis Sign Strategic MoU for the Local Supply of LFP Batteries for European Market

... Stellantis announced plans of reaching a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and a 50% passenger car and light - duty truck BEV sales mix in theby ...

Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine - United States ... U.S. Department of State (.gov)

US defence chief visits Ukraine in show of solidarity Al Jazeera English

United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Cancels All Claims of Swift Medical's Patent

The decision cancels each of the original claims of the '345 Patent and declares unpatentable each of Swift's proposed substitute claims. Amongst the prior art deemed by the USPTO to render the '345 ...

MEF * MPS / MONTE PASCHI SIENA: « IL MINISTERO COLLOCA IL 25% DEL CAPITALE SOCIALE, PER 920 MILIONI (RICHIESTE 5 VOLTE L’OFFERTA INIZIALE)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN ...