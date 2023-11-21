United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Cancels All Claims of Swift Medical's Patent

MolecuLight® Inc., the leader in real-time detection of elevated bacterial loads in wounds through point-of-care fluorescence imaging, is pleased to announce the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) awarded a complete victory to MolecuLight in the Petition for Post Grant Review filed by MolecuLight, challenging the Patentability of Swift Medical's U.S. Patent No. 11,266,345 ("the '345 Patent"), directed to an ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Lake Michigan Hills Partners With DigiKerma To Become The First Carbon Neutral Golf Club In The United States
65 Equity Partners boosts leadership team in Europe and United States with the appointment of two senior Partners
CATL and Stellantis Sign Strategic MoU for the Local Supply of LFP Batteries for European Market... Stellantis announced plans of reaching a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and a 50% passenger car and light - duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by ...
Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine - United States ... U.S. Department of State (.gov)
US defence chief visits Ukraine in show of solidarity Al Jazeera English
United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Cancels All Claims of Swift Medical's PatentThe decision cancels each of the original claims of the '345 Patent and declares unpatentable each of Swift's proposed substitute claims. Amongst the prior art deemed by the USPTO to render the '345 ...
MEF * MPS / MONTE PASCHI SIENA: « IL MINISTERO COLLOCA IL 25% DEL CAPITALE SOCIALE, PER 920 MILIONI (RICHIESTE 5 VOLTE L’OFFERTA INIZIALE)NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN ...