'The Last Dance' | a febbraio in Arabia Messi - CR7

'The Last Dance', a febbraio in Arabia Messi - CR7 (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) L'evento è già stato ribattezzato dagli organizzatori 'The Last Dance' perché forse sarà l'ultima opportunità di vedere, su un campo di calcio, Lionel Messi contro Cristiano Ronaldo. A Riad è stato ...
  Arabia Saudita - a febbraio "The Last Dance" : torneo triangolare con Messi e Cristiano Ronaldo

'The Last Dance', a febbraio in Arabia Messi - CR7

L'evento è già stato ribattezzato dagli organizzatori 'The Last Dance' perché forse sarà l'ultima opportunità di vedere, su un campo di calcio, Lionel Messi contro Cristiano Ronaldo. A Riad è stato infatti annunciato che nel febbraio del prossimo anno si ...

