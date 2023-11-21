“The Garbage Man” di Alfonso Bergamo andrà al Noir in Festival (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) Roma, 21 nov. (askanews) – “The Garbage Man” il nuovo film di Alfonso Bergamo, prodotto da Fenix Entertainment e Gika Productions, girato interamente in Puglia a Campi Salentina e dintorni, sarà presentato al Noir in Festival. La proiezione si terrà il 6 dicembre alle ore 18 presso il cinema Arlecchino, nella sala principale del Festival. Nel cast ci sono tra gli altri Paolo Briguglia, lo statunitense Randall Paul, Roberta Giarrusso e Tony Sperandeo. In “The Garbage Man”, il secondo lungometraggio di Alfonso Bergamo, Paolo Briguglia è nel ruolo di un antieroe improvvisato, immerso nel degrado di un’Italia trascurata. Un dramma dove i contrasti cromatici e la colonna sonora ispirata agli anni ’80 si fondono con l’estetica del ...Leggi su ildenaro
