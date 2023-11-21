Superbike | Jonathan Rea | con Yamaha sensazioni molto positive

Superbike - GP Portogallo 2023 : Superpole per Jonathan Rea - terzo Andrea Locatelli
Superbike - Jonathan Rea conquista la Superpole ad Aragon davanti ad Alvaro Bautista. 4° Locatelli e 5° Rinaldi
LIVE Superbike - GP Aragon 2023 in DIRETTA : giro pauroso di Jonathan Rea
Superbike - Jonathan Rea il più veloce nella FP1 in Francia - brutta caduta per Axel Bassani
Superbike - Jonathan Rea lascia la Kawasaki al termine del Mondiale 2023
Chiusi in Spagna i test Superbike: Iannone e Bulega subito protagonisti...seconda giornata dei test Superbike di Jerez Pos Pillota (nazione) Moto, categoria Tempo Diff 1° Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha, SBK 1:38.448 2° Nicolò Bulega (ITA) Ducati, SBK 1:38.726 +0,278 3° Jonathan ...
Superbike, Jonathan Rea: "Voglio fare la mia storia con la Yamaha" Corse di Moto
Superbike: Jonathan Rea-Yamaha, è già amore a prima vista Corse di Moto
