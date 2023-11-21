Superbike | Jonathan Rea | con Yamaha sensazioni molto positive

Superbike Jonathan

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Autore : metropolitanmagazine
Superbike: Jonathan Rea, con Yamaha sensazioni molto positive (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) Un nuovo, eccitante, capitolo per il pluricampione del mondo Jonathan Rea. Il centauro nordirlandese ha lasciato la Kawasaki, poco competitiva negli ultimi anni, per abbracciare la causa della Yamaha con la speranza di tornare a lottare per il titolo che nelle due annate appena archiviate è stato conquistato dalla Ducati di Alvaro Bautista. Un obiettivo certamente ambizioso che dovrà essere coltivato con estrema calma, nonostante le sensazioni molto positive dell’esperto pilota dopo i primi test di Superbike. Le parole di Jonathan Rea di Yamaha: “Voglio fare la mia storia con il nuovo team” “Ho iniziato il mio viaggio nel motorsport con una Yamaha PW 50, la moto più iconica per i bambini. Anche i miei figli Tyler e Jake ne ...
Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
Advertising

  • Superbike - GP Portogallo 2023 : Superpole per Jonathan Rea - terzo Andrea Locatelli

  • Superbike - Jonathan Rea conquista la Superpole ad Aragon davanti ad Alvaro Bautista. 4° Locatelli e 5° Rinaldi

  • LIVE Superbike - GP Aragon 2023 in DIRETTA : giro pauroso di Jonathan Rea

  • Superbike - Jonathan Rea il più veloce nella FP1 in Francia - brutta caduta per Axel Bassani

  • Superbike - Jonathan Rea lascia la Kawasaki al termine del Mondiale 2023

Chiusi in Spagna i test Superbike: Iannone e Bulega subito protagonisti

...seconda giornata dei test Superbike di Jerez Pos Pillota (nazione) Moto, categoria Tempo Diff 1° Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha, SBK 1:38.448 2° Nicolò Bulega (ITA) Ducati, SBK 1:38.726 +0,278 3° Jonathan ...

Superbike, Jonathan Rea: "Voglio fare la mia storia con la Yamaha"  Corse di Moto

Superbike: Jonathan Rea-Yamaha, è già amore a prima vista  Corse di Moto

We hate our famous neighbour’s cabin – it was built without planning permission and made our lives a misery for 2 YEARS

British Superbike champion Tommy Bridewell and his ex-grid girl ... "It allows me to catch my breath really, to get my energy back." Planning officer Jonathan James said: "It is considered that the ...

Rea, Kawasaki e Honda: la SBK torna a ruggire a Jerez

Oggi e domani tocca a Jonathan e Locatelli, da mercoledì spazio a Bassani ed alla nuova CBR, con ospiti speciali dalla ...
Video su : Superbike Jonathan
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Superbike Jonathan Superbike Jonathan Yamaha sensazioni molto