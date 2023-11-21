ScreenPoint Medical Hits New Milestones

ScreenPoint Medical

World's Leading Breast AI Software, Transpara Surpasses 5 Million Mammograms and 1 Million Tomosynthesis Studies Analyzed to Support Radiologists Reading Mammograms NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

ScreenPoint Medical, announced that its TransparaR breast AI has surpassed 5 million mammograms, including over 1 Million Tomosynthesis (3D) exams analyzed in support of radiologists reading mammography exams. Transpara provides radiologists with a 'second pair' of eyes helping detect cancers earlier and reduce recall rates.      Used by hundreds of sites globally, Transpara has set the standard for Breast AI, supporting all major mammography gantry manufacturers, and integrating into radiology reading workflow both in the single-reading and double-reading environments. ScreenPoint will showcase its industry leading ...
