RISULTATI: ICW “Fight Forever: Ultimate Showdown” 18.11.2023 (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) I RISULTATI dello Show andato in scena lo scorso Sabato a S. Paolo d’Argon (BG): ICW Fight Forever: Ultimate ShowdownSabato 18 Novembre – S. Paolo d’Argon (BG) Titolo Interregionale ICWLuca Bjorn batte RIOT (c) e diventa Nuovo Campione!!! Titoli di Coppia ICWL’Eclissi (Sirio & Fobia)* (c) battono El Ghepardero Especial & Spencer e mantengono i Titoli Excellent ChallengeGoro batte Mr. Excellent 4 Way Match for #1 Contender Campione Italiano Wrestling ICWLupo batte Psycho Mike, Jesse Jones e Tony Callaghan e diventa Nuovo #1 Contender Tag Team #1 Contender Match for Titoli di Coppia ICW2 Cool 4 You (Falco & Flamingo) battono Reed Family (Mark Reed & Machete) e diventano Nuovi #1 Contender Straightjacket Match for ICW Fight ...
