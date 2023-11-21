RISULTATI | ICW “Fight Forever | Ultimate Showdown” 18 11 2023

Leggi su zonawrestling

Risultati dello Show andato in scena lo scorso Sabato a S. Paolo d'Argon (BG): ICW Sabato 18 Novembre – S. Paolo d'Argon (BG) Titolo Interregionale ICW Luca Bjorn batte RIOT (c) e diventa Nuovo Campione!!! Titoli di Coppia ICW L'Eclissi (Sirio & Fobia)* (c) battono El Ghepardero Especial & Spencer e mantengono i Titoli Excellent Challenge Goro batte Mr. Excellent 4 Way Match for #1 Contender Campione Italiano Wrestling ICW Lupo batte Psycho Mike, Jesse Jones e Tony Callaghan e diventa Nuovo #1 Contender Tag Team #1 Contender Match for Titoli di Coppia ICW 2 Cool 4 You (Falco & Flamingo) battono Reed Family (Mark Reed & Machete) e diventano Nuovi #1 Contender Straightjacket Match for ICW...