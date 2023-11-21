Pronostici martedì 21 novembre | qualificazioni Europei e Mondiali

Pronostici martedì

Pronostici martedì 21 novembre: qualificazioni Europei e Mondiali (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) I Pronostici di martedì 21 novembre: ci sono le partite di qualificazione agli Europei del 2024 e ai Mondiali del 2026. Nel gruppo D di qualificazione agli Europei la Croazia è tornata padrona del suo destino grazie all’Armenia, che ha fermato sul pareggio il Galles nello scorso turno. Il commissario tecnico della Croazia Dalic (LaPresse) – IlVeggente.itLa nazionale che ha chiuso gli ultimi Mondiali al terzo posto rischiava addirittura di non qualificarsi direttamente: ora basteranno i tre punti in casa proprio contro l’Armenia, mentre il Galles ancora in corso per il secondo posto proverà a non avere comunque rimpianti battendo in casa la Turchia in una partita da gol. Pronostici altre partite A proposito di gol e spettacolo, la partita più attesa si ...
