“Play for the future” | presentato il primo bilancio del progetto

“Play for the future”, presentato il primo bilancio del progetto (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) Prosegue la collaborazione tra Fondazione Milan e Fondazione CDP che, insieme al Ministero della Giustizia, sono impegnati nel progettoPlay for the future”, mirato al reinserimento sociale dei giovani nei circuiti penali attraverso percorsi di educazione sportiva e di orientamento professionale. A distanza di nove mesi dall’inizio delle attività, che si stanno svolgendo nelle città di Bari, Catania, Napoli e Palermo, i partner si sono ritrovati nel centro sportivo Kodokan Sport, in Piazza Carlo III a Napoli, per una prima condivisione dei risultati registrati fino a questo momento, in un percorso che accompagnerà i ragazzi sino a giugno 2024. Presenti all’evento il Ministro della GiustiziaCarlo Nordio, l’Assessore alle Politiche Giovanili del Comune di Napoli ChiaraMarciani, il Capo Dipartimento per la Giustizia Minorile e di ...
  • Baresi e il progetto 'Play for the future' : 'La Napoli che piace a Maradona'

  • Play for the Future - primo bilancio del progetto targato Milan e Cdp. Nordio : Reinserimento sociale dei detenuti - sport fondamentale

  • Milan - ‘Play for the future’ : presentato a Napoli il primo bilancio

"Play for the Future": presentato a Napoli il Primo Bilancio del Progetto  LA STAMPA Finanza

Franco Baresi a Napoli tra Maradona e il progetto “Play for the Future”: “Lui aveva un cuore grande, sarebbe …  La Stampa

