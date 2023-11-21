Mental Health Washing | consigli per promuovere il benessere dei lavoratori

(Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) “Ilpsicofisico deidev’essere prioritario per le aziende perché ha un impatto diretto su produttività e sicurezza” spiega Tommaso Barone, HSE Coach e Advisor Spesso nelle aziende si parla dipsicofisico e di salutee dei, in un periodo in cui diventa sempre più importante sensibilizzare sul tema. A prevalere, però, è lo scetticismo dei dipendenti che accusano i datori di lavoro di “”, vale a dire dil’impegno nella salutee e neldeisolo in maniera superficiale o ingannevole senza attuare cambiamenti sostanziali. Si tratterebbe di un tentativo di migliorare la reputazione ...

Box Expands in Poland with Move To State - of - the - Art Offices in Varso Tower

... Equity awards and employee stock purchase plan; Family planning benefits including fertility, adoption and surrogacy, pre - and post - natal support;guidance and support, including ...

Mental Health Gap Action Programme (mhGAP) guideline for mental ... World Health Organization

Rosalynn Carter saw a need for mental health reform decades before the loneliness epidemic CNBC

Childline receives 38 calls a day from abused, neglected children and hundreds over Christmas period

Childline has provided more than 14,000 counselling sessions to children suffering abuse and neglect over the past year, new figures reveal, as the charity gears up for a busy Christmas period. In the ...

Nicola Bulley review says it should have been declared a critical incident

While the police search for Nicola has been praised as 'thorough and professional' by an independent review, problems with RMS systems and the involvement of commercial search companies have been ...