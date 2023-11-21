Mental Health Washing | consigli per promuovere il benessere dei lavoratori

Mental Health

Autore : lopinionista
Mental Health Washing, consigli per promuovere il benessere dei lavoratori (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) “Il benessere psicofisico dei lavoratori dev’essere prioritario per le aziende perché ha un impatto diretto su produttività e sicurezza” spiega Tommaso Barone, HSE Coach e Advisor Spesso nelle aziende si parla di benessere psicofisico e di salute Mentale dei lavoratori, in un periodo in cui diventa sempre più importante sensibilizzare sul tema. A prevalere, però, è lo scetticismo dei dipendenti che accusano i datori di lavoro di “Mental Health Washing”, vale a dire di promuovere l’impegno nella salute Mentale e nel benessere dei lavoratori solo in maniera superficiale o ingannevole senza attuare cambiamenti sostanziali. Si tratterebbe di un tentativo di migliorare la reputazione ...
