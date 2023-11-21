Goodbye Kenny (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) Prosegue sempre più la lunga strada verso Hard To Kill e di cose importanti ne stanno succedendo eccome. Una delle notizie più spiacevoli è l’addio di Kenny King, diventato praticamente ufficiale nei giorni scorsi. Nell’ultima puntata ha perso contro gli ABC, facendo coppia col solito Sheldon Jean, che ora passerà nel dimenticatoio. Arrivato insieme all’Honor No More nel 2022, penso che sia stato un lottatore che comunque il suo a Impact l’abbia fatto. Senza aver vinto chissà quanti titoli, è stato un ottimo performer da X-Division che ci ha regalato davvero buoni match. Successivamente Moose sconfigge Heath senza troppi problemi ma dopo l’incontro appare Rhino che stende Brian Myers. Ora a Final Resolution Moose vorrà finire la carriera di Rhino e forse ce la farà anche. L’Alce ha la valigetta per la cintura principale e prima o poi dovrà tornare ad essere ...Leggi su zonawrestling
