Ed Sheeran celebra la creatività dei fan con 14 video per ‘Autumn Variations’ (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) Il pluripremiato artista globale Ed Sheeran presenta con entusiasmo il primo risultato del suo innovativo progetto per promuovere l’album ‘Autumn Variations’. L’artista ha, infatti, voluto realizzare quattordici coinvolgenti video musicali coinvolgendo fan da altrettanti paesi del mondo, tra cui l’Italia. Ed ha così sfidato il suo pubblico mondiale invitandolo a trasformare in immagini ogni traccia del disco. E la risposta è stata straordinaria, con oltre 4.000 video provenienti da 75 paesi. Il risultato è una serie di quattordici clip ufficiali che saranno rilasciati nelle prossime settimane. A inaugurare le pubblicazioni, martedì 21 novembre, i primi due video: That’s On Me di Beatriz Santamaria Pinha del Brasile e American Town di Michael Lamhang degli Stati Uniti. Entrambi sono ...Leggi su funweek
Dolby and Ed Sheeran celebrate the transformative experience of Dolby Atmos Music in new "Love More" global brand campaign
