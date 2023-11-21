EA Sports FC 24 SBC Isak Hien Pro Live Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta Speciale

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Isak Hien Pro Live Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta Speciale (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) Isak Hien ha ricevuto la Carta Speciale FC Pro Live per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione Speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 27 Novembre. Potrete riscattare la Carta del difensore svedese che milita nel Verona completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Vivi l’azione dell’EA Sports FC Pro Open con una novità EA Sports FC: giocatori dinamici che si aggiornano in base alle prestazioni dei professionisti di eSport associati nella competizione. Ogni oggetto giocatore FC Pro Live in Ultimate Team ti consente di connetterti con i tuoi professionisti FC preferiti, ...
