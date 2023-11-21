(Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) DXC to improve delivery performance, innovation capabilities and employee experience with ServiceNow technologies TOULOUSE, France, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/DXC(NYSE: DXC) has been awarded a multi-year contract byto support innovation across the aerospace company as it digitizes its operations. Under the terms of the agreement, DXC will manage's ServiceNow platform, boosting innovation and sustainable growth opportunities. By strengthening and extending its use of ServiceNow software, DXC is helpingto enhance its global service management capabilities, improving the experience of employees with faster IT incident resolution and a reduced fulfilment time for IT requests.will benefit from more cost-efficient and resilient services that will help it meet ...

DXC Technology and AWS Take Their Strategic Partnership to the Next Level to Deliver the Future of Cloud for Customers

DXC Technology and AWS Take Their Strategic Partnership to the Next Level to Deliver the Future of Cloud for Customers

and AWS expand their existing strategic partnership to: ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -(NYSE:), a leading Fortune 500 globalservices company, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), today announced they are expanding their long - standing relationship to help ...

DXC Technology and AWS Take Their Strategic Partnership to the ... dxc.com

Ricerca Dxc, il debito tecnologico frena innovazione » inno3 Inno3

DXC Technology Tapped by Airbus to Drive Business Transformation

DXC to improve delivery performance, innovation capabilities and employee experience with ServiceNow technologies ...

DXC Technology and AWS Take Their Strategic Partnership to the Next Level to Deliver the Future of Cloud for Customers

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), today announced they are ...