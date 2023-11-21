DXC Technology Tapped by Airbus to Drive Business Transformation (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) DXC to improve delivery performance, innovation capabilities and employee experience with ServiceNow technologies TOULOUSE, France, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has been awarded a multi-year contract by Airbus to support innovation across the aerospace company as it digitizes its operations. Under the terms of the agreement, DXC will manage Airbus's ServiceNow platform, boosting innovation and sustainable growth opportunities. By strengthening and extending its use of ServiceNow software, DXC is helping Airbus to enhance its global service management capabilities, improving the experience of employees with faster IT incident resolution and a reduced fulfilment time for IT requests. Airbus will benefit from more cost-efficient and resilient services that will help it meet ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
DXC Technology and AWS Take Their Strategic Partnership to the Next Level to Deliver the Future of Cloud for Customers
DXC Technology and AWS Take Their Strategic Partnership to the Next Level to Deliver the Future of Cloud for CustomersDXC and AWS expand their existing strategic partnership to: ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), today announced they are expanding their long - standing relationship to help ...
