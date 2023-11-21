Avengers | Secret Wars | il Dio Loki di Tom Hiddleston avrà un ruolo enorme nel film? RUMOR

Avengers Secret

Avengers: Secret Wars, il Dio Loki di Tom Hiddleston avrà un ruolo "enorme" nel film? [RUMOR] (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) Loki non dirà addio all'MCU, almeno secondo un nuovo RUMOR che vorrebbe il personaggio di Tom Hiddleston al centro di Avengers: Secret Wars. Con la fine della seconda stagione di Loki, Tom Hiddleston ha confessato di aver concluso il suo ciclo con Marvel, ma come ammette lui stesso "chiamarlo addio non sarebbe saggio". Viste le sventure che sta attraversando Marvel, il futuro dell'MCU è in continua evoluzione ed è troppo presto per conoscere i dettagli del rilancio della saga degli Avengers con le pellicole Avengers: The Kang Dynasty e Avengers: Secret Wars, che sono nuovamente in cerca di regista e visti i guai legali dell'interprete di Kang Jonathan Majors, potrebbe ...
