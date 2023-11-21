Alira Health to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Alira Health, a global advisory and clinical research firm whose mission is to humanize Healthcare and life sciences, announced that Gabriele Brambilla, Alira Health's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Piergiulio Lauriano, Chief Strategy Officer at Alira Health, will Present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, on Wednesday November 29 at 12:30 PM ET in The Library and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the Conference. "We are excited to share how our patient-centric technology platform serves as a conduit for translating patient experiences into ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
