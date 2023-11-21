(Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a global advisory and clinical research firm whose mission is to humanizecare and life sciences, announced that Gabriele Brambilla,'s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Piergiulio Lauriano, Chief Strategy Officer at, willat thecare, on Wednesday November 29 at 12:30 PM ET in The Library and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the. "We are excited to share how our patient-centric technology platform serves as a conduit for translating patient experiences into ...

Alira Health Named One of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes

Alira Health and FORWARD Launch Enhanced Lupus Patient Registry, Accelerating Solutions for Patients

6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -, a global advisory and clinical research firm, and FORWARD , the National Databank for Rheumatic Diseases and largest patient - reported research databank for ...

Alira Health to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare ... PR Newswire

Alira Health and FORWARD Launch Enhanced Lupus Patient ... PR Newswire UK

Alira Health to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alira Health, a global advisory and clinical research firm whose mission is to humanize healthcare and life sciences, announced that Gabriele Brambilla ...

Alira Health joins partnership for Lupus research

Framingham-based Alira Health has partnered with FORWARD, a national database for rheumatic diseases, to create an enhanced patient registry for autoimmune disease Lupus.