Alira Health to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

Alira Health

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Alira Health, a global advisory and clinical research firm whose mission is to humanize Healthcare and life sciences, announced that Gabriele Brambilla, Alira Health's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Piergiulio Lauriano, Chief Strategy Officer at Alira Health, will Present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, on Wednesday November 29 at 12:30 PM ET in The Library and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the Conference. "We are excited to share how our patient-centric technology platform serves as a conduit for translating patient experiences into ...
