AEW/WWE: Una concorrenza fin troppo forte per Collision, SmackDown si prende totalmente la scena (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) Lo scorso venerdì per la prima volta l’AEW ha deciso di anticipare Collision al venerdì invece che al solito spot del sabato. Questo è ovviamente dovuto al fatto che nella notte di sabato è andato in onda il PPV Full Gear e quindi è stato cambiato giorno allo show del fine settimana che è andato in onda in contemporanea con SmackDown. Una concorrenza fin troppo forte Purtroppo per Collision però la concorrenza di SmackDown è stata veramente una botta perché come ampiamente prevedibile, attenzione non era assolutamente in atto una “guerra” fra show, SmackDown si è preso l’attenzione con più di 2 milioni di ascolti mentre Collision si è assestato su circa 200.000 spettatori, che ...
