AEW WWE | Una concorrenza fin troppo forte per Collision | SmackDown si prende totalmente la scena

(Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) Lo scorso venerdì per la prima volta l’AEW ha deciso di anticipareal venerdì invece che al solito spot del sabato. Questo è ovviamente dovuto al fatto che nella notte di sabato è andato in onda il PPV Full Gear e quindi è stato cambiato giorno allo show del fine settimana che è andato in onda in contemporanea con. UnafinPurperperò ladiè stata veramente una botta perché come ampiamente prevedibile, attenzione non era assolutamente in atto una “guerra” fra show,si è preso l’attenzione con più di 2 milioni di ascolti mentresi è assestato su circa 200.000 spettatori, che ...

La AEW beffa la WWE : Will Ospreay is All Elite! Ecco la review di Full Gear di All About Elite

OTT Wrestling, i risultati di Showdown in Milan: Renzo Rose trionfa in Italia

Scotty 2 Hotty batte Sam Della Valle L'exSuperstar Scotty 2 Hotty, attualmente producer per la, ha sconfitto Sam Della Valle (accompagnato dal manager Vito Brambilla) con il patentato Worm. ...

AEW: La WWE non si fa prendere in giro da MJF Tuttowrestling

MJF avrebbe rinnovato con la AEW: le ultime smentite sulla firma con la WWE World Wrestling

Jordan Oliver: AEW Would Not Have Done Blood-Drinking Spot If Nick Gage Never Faced Chris Jericho

Jordan Oliver took to Twitter on November 21 and gave a shout-out to Nick Gage. He stated that the former GCW World Champion made deathmatch wrestling mainstream. Oliver shared his belief that he ...

I Was Pumped About Randy Orton’s WWE Return Announcement, But Raw Really Fumbled The Ball There

There's a big match for Judgment Day at Survivor Series, and the faction stacked the odds in their favor for the upcoming WWE event by adding Drew McIntyre to their ranks. While Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, ...