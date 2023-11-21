AEW | MJF ha subito un leggero infortunio a Full Gear

AEW: MJF ha subito un leggero infortunio a Full Gear (Di martedì 21 novembre 2023) Secondo Sean Ross Sapp di Fightful.com, MJF ha subito un infortunio all’anca durante il weekend, una notizia confermata successivamente anche da altre fonti. Il campione del mondo AEW è stato protagonista di ben due match avendo lottato prima nel pre-show Zero Hour, e poi nel main event contro Jay White. Wrestle Purists ha inoltre riportato che l’anca di MJF è stata riallineata dai medici a seguito di top-rope elbow drop eseguito male contro Jay White. Si prevede che MJF si prenderà una breve pausa dal wrestling per guarire da questa lesione. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.
It was previously reported that AEW World Champion MJF suffered an injury during the main event of the recently concluded Full Gear pay-per-view.

WWE believe MJF has 'quietly re-signed' with AEW putting an end to his potential money-spinning free agency in 2024... with WWE insisting they've had 'zero talks' with the AEW ...

The ROH World Tag-Team Champion - whose name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman - has supposedly had 'zero talks' with the WWE, according to the Haus Of Wrestling .
