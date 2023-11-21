AEW | MJF ha subito un leggero infortunio a Full Gear

AEW : Leggero infortunio per MJF ma dovrebbe continuare ad apparire in TV. Verrà centellinato molto di più?
AEW : La WWE non ci proverà nemmeno per MJF - secondo loro avrebbe già rinnovato! I dettagli
AEW : MJF - niente WWE - avrebbe già rinnovato con la federazione fino al 2027!
AEW : Parte dei fan sembra non aver gradito MJF vs Jay White di Full Gear
AEW Full Gear : MJF difende il titolo mondiale a Full Gear lottando con una gamba infortunata!
AEW : MJF stabilisce un record a Full Gear - nessuno ci era mai riuscito prima di lui
