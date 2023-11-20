WWE | Carlito vs Santos Escobar di Survivor Series è già storia | ecco l’interessante curiosità sul portoricano

WWE Carlito

WWE: Carlito vs Santos Escobar di Survivor Series è già storia, ecco l’interessante curiosità sul portoricano (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) Dopo l’annuncio del match tra Santos Escobar e Carlito per Survivor Series, premium live event in programma sabato notte a Chicago, il sempre attento account X Wrestling Stats & Info ha riportato un’interessante statistica sul Caribbean Cool in WWE. L’ex Intercontinental Champion combatterà infatti il suo primo incontro in singolo in PPV o PLE dal 2007, quando ad Unforgiven sfidò addirittura Triple H. In più di una decade, parliamo infatti di 16 anni, Carlito ha combattuto solamente 8 incontri, tutti con più persone di cui ben quattro Royal Rumble Match. Ora il portoricano si trova di fronte l’ormai ex partner nell’LWO, un Santos Escobar ormai lontano parente di quello visto negli ultimi mesi nella stable di Rey ...
OTT Wrestling, intervista a Renzo Rose: 'Un italiano alla conquista dell'Irlanda'

Nel tuo trascorso in OTT hai affrontato grandi nomi, soprattutto ex stelle WWE come Tajiri, Carlito e Big Damo. Quanto ti senti cambiato dal tuo debutto in Irlanda a oggi Il wrestling è una ...

Sunday Stunner è il nome con cui la WWE propone i propri Live Event domenicali: ecco i risultati dell'ultimo show messo in scena.

