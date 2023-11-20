WWE | Carlito vs Santos Escobar di Survivor Series è già storia | ecco l’interessante curiosità sul portoricano

WWE : Santos Escobar perde la testa dopo le accuse di Carlito e attacca Rey Mysterio
WWE : Carlito affronterà Bobby Lashley a Smackdown!
WWE : Carlito aggiunto al roster di SmackDown
WWE : Rivelati i piani per Carlito post Fastlane
WWE : Carlito è sotto contratto - ma sembrano non esserci piani concreti per lui
WWE : Quando rivedremo Carlito sul ring?
OTT Wrestling, intervista a Renzo Rose: 'Un italiano alla conquista dell'Irlanda'Nel tuo trascorso in OTT hai affrontato grandi nomi, soprattutto ex stelle WWE come Tajiri, Carlito e Big Damo. Quanto ti senti cambiato dal tuo debutto in Irlanda a oggi Il wrestling è una ...
Facebook X (Twitter) InstagramSunday Stunner è il nome con cui la WWE propone i propri Live Event domenicali: ecco i risultati dell'ultimo show messo in scena.
Potential update on two new members joining forces with WWE Superstar Santos Escobar in the upcoming daysIt has recently been revealed that the WWE Superstar Santos Escobar might be joining forces with two new members in the upcoming days.