WWE | Carlito vs Santos Escobar di Survivor Series è già storia | ecco l’interessante curiosità sul portoricano

(Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) Dopo l’annuncio del match traper, premium live event in programma sabato notte a Chicago, il sempre attento account X Wrestling Stats & Info ha riportato un’interessante statistica sul Caribbean Cool in WWE. L’ex Intercontinental Champion combatterà infatti il suo primo incontro in singolo in PPV o PLE dal 2007, quando ad Unforgiven sfidò addirittura Triple H. In più di una decade, parliamo infatti di 16 anni,ha combattuto solamente 8 incontri, tutti con più persone di cui ben quattro Royal Rumble Match. Ora ilsi trova di fronte l’ormai ex partner nell’LWO, unormai lontano parente di quello visto negli ultimi mesi nella stable di Rey ...

OTT Wrestling, intervista a Renzo Rose: 'Un italiano alla conquista dell'Irlanda'

Nel tuo trascorso in OTT hai affrontato grandi nomi, soprattutto ex stellecome Tajiri,e Big Damo. Quanto ti senti cambiato dal tuo debutto in Irlanda a oggi Il wrestling è una ...

WWE: Santos Escobar perde la testa dopo le accuse di Carlito e attacca Rey Mysterio Zona Wrestling

WWE: Card aggiornata di Survivor Series 2023 (18 novembre) Tuttowrestling

Sunday Stunner è il nome con cui la WWE propone i propri Live Event domenicali: ecco i risultati dell'ultimo show messo in scena.

Potential update on two new members joining forces with WWE Superstar Santos Escobar in the upcoming days

It has recently been revealed that the WWE Superstar Santos Escobar might be joining forces with two new members in the upcoming days.