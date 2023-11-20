World Television Day, Mediaset celebra la forza della tv accessibile e inclusiva

IlDay diventa così l'opportunità per sensibilizzare l'opinione pubblica sull'inclusione sociale, dimostrando l'impegno e il contributo da parte di broadcaster e inserzionisti nel ...

21 novembre: World Television Day, Mediaset celebra la forza della ... Media Key

World Television Day: Know the history and significance of the day Hindustan Times

The lion, the wig and the warrior. Who is Javier Milei, Argentina's president-elect

His legions of fans call him “the crazy” and “the wig” due to his ferocity and unruly mop of hair, while he refers to himself as “the lion.”.

Pawo Choyning Dorji says his Oscar submission 'The Monk and The Gun' celebrates innocence

Bhutanese director-writer Pawo Choyning Dorji, whose film 'The Monk and The Gun' is the official submission for the Oscars from Bhutan, has said that ...