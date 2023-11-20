World Television Day, Mediaset celebra la forza della tv accessibile e inclusiva (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) Tv più inclusiva La 27Â° edizione del World TV Day è incentrata sull'accessibilità e sull'impegno della Televisione di diventare fruibile da tutti. Se la 'Total TV' è accessibile in qualsiasi momento, ...Leggi su tgcom24.mediaset
World Television Day, Mediaset celebra la forza della tv accessibile e inclusivaIl World Television Day diventa così l'opportunità per sensibilizzare l'opinione pubblica sull'inclusione sociale, dimostrando l'impegno e il contributo da parte di broadcaster e inserzionisti nel ...
