(Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) - HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/of" is an interactive installation by Tia-. Realizing interest in the Law of Conservation of Energy,Tia-wanted to develop her work "of" around the 'reuse' of an object (here is a dead tree), giving it a new ability, a newthrough the act of reconstructing that object. Through the eyes ofTia-, the dead tree is the beginning of a new chapter. The energy in it is not lost, nor can its '' end. She shaped the artwork based on the original structure of the dead, 18-meter-tall oak tree, and handcraft welded several ...

Dolby and Ed Sheeran celebrate the transformative experience of Dolby Atmos Music in new "Love More" global brand campaign

"In this latest spotlight, we take viewers on a journey exploring theof Ed's latest song '...- releases/dolby - and - ed - sheeran - celebrate - the -- experience - of - dolby ...

Transformative Artistry by Vietnamese Artist Tia-Thuy Nguyen ... PR Newswire

André 3000's reinvention and evolution: A rap icon's new era Radio Milwaukee

Transformative Artistry by Vietnamese Artist Tia-Thuy Nguyen: 'Flower of Life' Blooms at Château La Coste

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Flower of Life' is an interactive installation by Tia-Thuy Nguyen. Realizing interest in the Law of Conservation of Energy, artist Tia-Thuy Ng ...

Transformative Artistry by Vietnamese Artist Tia-Thuy Nguyen: 'Flower of Life' Blooms at Chateau La Coste

"Flower of Life" is an interactive installation by Tia Thuy Nguyen. Realizing interest in the Law of Conservation of Energy, artist Tia Thuy Nguyen wanted to develop her work "Flower of ...