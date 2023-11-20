Transformative Artistry by Vietnamese Artist Tia-Thuy Nguyen: 'Flower of Life' Blooms at Château La Coste (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) - HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
"Flower of Life" is an interactive installation by Tia-Thuy Nguyen. Realizing interest in the Law of Conservation of Energy, Artist Tia-Thuy Nguyen wanted to develop her work "Flower of Life" around the 'reuse' of an object (here is a dead tree), giving it a new ability, a new Life through the act of reconstructing that object. Through the eyes of Artist Tia-Thuy Nguyen, the dead tree is the beginning of a new chapter. The energy in it is not lost, nor can its 'Life' end. She shaped the artwork based on the original structure of the dead, 18-meter-tall oak tree, and handcraft welded several ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
