The Walking Dead | The Ones Who Live | il nuovo teaser svela la data d' uscita

The Walking

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Autore : movieplayer
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, il nuovo teaser svela la data d'uscita (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) Ecco quando debutterà il nuovo spin-off della serie con protagonisti Andrew Lincoln e Danai Gurira. Mentre andava in onda il finale di Fear the Walking Dead, AMC ha diffuso in streaming il nuovo teaser trailer del prossimo spin-off della serie in arrivo, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, svelandone la data d'uscita. La serie, prossimo capitolo del popolare franchise televisivo, debutterà il 25 febbraio 2024 sia su AMC che su AMC+. Andrew Lincoln e Danai Gurira, oltre che i protagonisti, sono anche produttori esecutivi insieme allo showrunner Scott M. Gimple, Denise Huth e Brian Bockrath. Di cosa parla il nuovo spin-off di The Walking ...
Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising

  • The Walking Dead : Empires | Un MMORPG post-apocalittico in salsa NFT

  • Fear the Walking Dead 8 : il prequel giunge al termine nel trailer degli episodi finali

  • Marcia - oltre 600 partecipanti al ‘The Walking Stano’ : all’evento anche i campioni olimpici

  • The Walking Dead – Streaming

  • Atletica - Massimo Stano in marcia con “The Walking Stano” : 6 Campioni Olimpici in Puglia - evento benefico

  • Massimo Stano e i grandi della Marcia ne “The Walking Stano” : evento di sport e beneficenza

10 anni di 'L'Arte della Felicità', 10 anni di animazione di Mad Entertainment

"In questi 10 anni abbiamo fatto altri due film di animazione con Rak, "Gatta cenerentola" e "Yaya e Lennie - The Walking Liberty", una serie animata di 26 puntate, "Food Wizards", oltre a tre film ...

Fear the Walking Dead, spiegazione del finale della serie  Everyeye Serie TV

In The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live tornano Rick e Michonne  WIRED Italia

Pedestrian hit, killed in Council Bluffs

The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Sunday. It happened at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Twin City Drive just before 6:30 p.m.

4 Bedroom House for Sale in Evander

A home that is located centrally and within walking distance of a school, churches, shops, and a government hospital. This home has low maintenance to be done on the property. An entrance leads you ...
Video su : The Walking
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The Walking Walking Dead Ones Live nuovo