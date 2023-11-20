The Life of Chuck | Tom Hiddleston paragona il film a Le ali della libertà tratto da Stephen King

The Life

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Autore : cinemaserietv
The Life of Chuck, Tom Hiddleston paragona il film a Le ali della libertà tratto da Stephen King (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) Tom Hiddleston ha paragonato The Life of Chuck a Le ali della libertà. Il titolo è il nuovo film diretto da Mike Flanagan e nuovamente tratto da un racconto di Stephen King facente parte della raccolta Se scorre il sangue. Il celebre attore ha descritto la lavorazione del film e ha dichiarato di essersi divertito tantissimo con Mike Flanagan, con il resto della troupe e con la crew. Come se non bastasse, Tom Hiddleston ha definito “straordinaria” la sceneggiatura del progetto. Come riportato da CBR, Tom Hiddleston è intervenuto nel corso del podcast Happy Sad Confused condotto da Josh Horowitz e ha parlato del suo coinvolgimento nel ...
Leggi su cinemaserietv
Advertising

  • Torna Quartieri di Vita. Life Infected with Social Theatre!

  • Discover the Enchanting World of Chinese Life Aesthetics through Daily Ceramics at the 134th Canton Fair

  • L’italiana Barbara Dall’Angelo è tra i vincitori del premio ‘Highly Commended’ al ‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year’

  • Mike Flanagan - gli ultimi aggiornamenti sul film The Life of Chuck tratto da Stephen King

  • Karen Gillan nel cast di The Life of Chuck - il film di Mike Flanagan ispirato ai racconti di Stephen King

  • PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES STRATEGIQUAL - REINFORCING ITS POSITION AS QUALITY & REGULATORY LEADER ON THE FRENCH MARKET

Oscar Health, Inc. Announces that Mark Bertolini's Foundation and Deerfield Management have Entered into an Agreement with a Selling ...

At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding ...

Gli ultimi aggiornamenti sul film The Life of Chuck di Mike Flanagan ...  WIRED Italia

Karen Gillan nel cast di The Life of Chuck, il film di Mike Flanagan ...  Movieplayer

FANHUA Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Fair value change in an equity investment represents an unrealized holding gain of RMB164.3 million (US$22.5 million) in the third quarter of 2023, which was recognized based on the fair value of ...

Doctors remove three arrows from man in Indore's MY hospital

The 60-year-old patient, hailing from Barwani district, was brought to MYH in critical condition with arrows lodged in his stomach, thigh, and hand. D ...
Video su : The Life
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : The Life Life Chuck Hiddleston paragona film