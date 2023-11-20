TAQA signs agreement to buy CGG shares in ARGAS

(Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) - PARIS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/Industrialization and Energy Services Company ("") has announced today that it has entered into a definitiveto buy the remainingin its subsidiary, Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company (). The transaction is expected to close this year, subject to satisfying relevant conditions. "In this transaction, which is aligned with's strategy,becomes a fully-ownedcompany, further accelerating synergies across our fully-owned businesses. We will further invest into leverage its surveying capabilities to access the region's natural resource and mining sectors," said Khalid M. Nouh,Chief Executive Officer andChairman of ...

