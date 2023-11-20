TAQA signs agreement to buy CGG shares in ARGAS (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) - PARIS, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Industrialization and Energy Services Company ("TAQA") has announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy the remaining shares in its subsidiary, Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company (ARGAS). The transaction is expected to close this year, subject to satisfying relevant conditions. "In this transaction, which is aligned with TAQA's strategy, ARGAS becomes a fully-owned TAQA company, further accelerating synergies across our fully-owned businesses. We will further invest in ARGAS to leverage its surveying capabilities to access the region's natural resource and mining sectors," said Khalid M. Nouh, TAQA Chief Executive Officer and ARGAS Chairman of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
