Realme 10 in OFFERTA SPECIALE per il Black Friday Amazon

Leggi su tuttotek

(Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023)imperdibile per l’ultimo medio gamma dell’azienda cinese, è infatti possibile acquistare il10 con uno sconto interessante super ilIn occasione del10 sarà disponibile al prezzo di 179,00€.10 è l’unico smartphone del segmento a offrire una RAM espandibile fino a 16GB e un processore MediaTek Helio G99. Infatti, con10 si possono sfruttare fino a 8+128 GB di RAM e ROM, in grado di fornire un enorme spazio di archiviazione per oltre 64.000 foto scattate.10: caratteristiche principali del dispositivo insu10 ha un display ...