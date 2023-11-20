Realme 10 in OFFERTA SPECIALE per il Black Friday Amazon

Realme OFFERTA

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Autore : tuttotek
Realme 10 in OFFERTA SPECIALE per il Black Friday Amazon (Di lunedì 20 novembre 2023) OFFERTA imperdibile per l’ultimo medio gamma dell’azienda cinese, è infatti possibile acquistare il Realme 10 con uno sconto interessante su Amazon per il Black Friday In occasione del Black Friday Amazon, Realme 10 sarà disponibile al prezzo di 179,00€. Realme 10 è l’unico smartphone del segmento a offrire una RAM espandibile fino a 16GB e un processore MediaTek Helio G99. Infatti, con Realme 10 si possono sfruttare fino a 8+128 GB di RAM e ROM, in grado di fornire un enorme spazio di archiviazione per oltre 64.000 foto scattate. Realme 10: caratteristiche principali del dispositivo in OFFERTA su Amazon Realme 10 ha un display ...
Leggi su tuttotek
Advertising

  • Il nuovo Realme C53 in SUPER OFFERTA da MediaWorld!

  • REALME C51 (128GB + 4GB) Mint Green in offerta da Euronics

  • REALME C55 da 256GB – RAINY NIGHT : disponibile da Euronics in offerta limitata

  • REALME 11 PRO+ 5G SUNRISE BEIGE : super offerta Euronics

  • Realme GT 2 5G : super sconto del 33% su Amazon - offerta irrinuncia

  • Smartphone Realme 9 Pro 5G (8+128GB) Midnight Black in offerta su Amazon al 21% in meno

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Black Friday: tutta un'altra musica a 22

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Cuffie, Dolby Atmos, Massima Qualità Del Suono, Cancellazione Del Rumore Con Ai Per Le Chiamate, Bluetooth 5.2, Blu (Starry Blue) 22.99 39.99 43% Vedi l'offerta Realme Buds Air ...

realme 11 Pro 5G in offerta su Amazon ad un OTTIMO PREZZO (-29%)  Telefonino.net

Il Black Friday di realme: ecco le migliori offerte su smartphone, tablet e accessori  Techzilla.it

Black Friday Realme: ecco tutte le promozioni!

Dal 21 al 30 novembre realme presenta delle offerte imperdibili sui suoi smartphone in occasione del Black Friday 2023.

Black Friday, sorpresa a tema Apple: tanti iPad in OFFERTA!

Ogni giorno è una sorpresa Ebbene sì, perché si sono uniti alla festa del Black Friday di Amazon anche diversi modelli di iPad. Se dunque desideri aggiungere al tuo arsenale tech (anche) un tablet di ...
Video su : Realme OFFERTA
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Realme OFFERTA Realme OFFERTA SPECIALE Black Friday